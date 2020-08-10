EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea shares jump on recovery hopes from Chinese data

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Malaysian glove makers drag shares lower * Light volumes as Japan, Singapore closed * China data boosts hopes of an economic recovery * South Korean stocks hit over 2-year high By Nikhil Nainan Aug 10 (Reuters) - South Korea led gains across Asia's emerging stock markets on Monday as an improvement in Chinese factory data calmed nerves over a ramp up in U.S.-China tensions ahead of trade talks at the end of the week. Monday's data showed this year's fall in Chinese factory prices slowed in July. Allied with stronger-than-expected export numbers on Friday, analysts said industrial activity was climbing back to pre-COVID-19 levels, boosting trade-sensitive markets in the region and sending South Korean shares to a more than two-year high. Chinese stocks were more than 1% higher, ahead of an update due this weekend on the U.S.-China trade deal, which follows President Donald Trump deciding to ban WeChat and TikTok last week and announcing sanctions on senior Chinese and Hong Kong officials. Morgan Stanley said in a note the meeting on Saturday was the main source of risk for emerging markets this week. Trading was lighter than usual due to holidays in Japan and Singapore, and moves were tight in the region's currencies after gains in the past month due to weakness in the U.S. dollar. Both Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah eased around a quarter of a percent. In the Philippines, shares rose 1.5% late in the session on hopes that the capital, Manila, could reopen as planned by the middle of next week even as COVID-19 cases spike. Jennifer Lomboy, a fund manager at First Metro Asset Management, said the jump followed "optimism on the reopening of economy as the Chairperson of the National Task Force on COVID-19 said Metro Manila is ready for less stringent quarantine measures." Meanwhile, upbeat earnings from drugmakers helped Indian shares extend gains into a fifth session. Malaysia was the outlier, falling 0.5% as the country's top glove makers fell sharply after a recent run of gains. HIGHLIGHTS ** Top Malaysian glove makers Top Glove Corp and Hartalega Holdings fall 2.4% and 2.7%, respectively ** Hartalega and Top Glove shares nearly doubled in July from June; Brokerage CGS-CIMB said the weightage of both companies on the index has grown ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 5.3 basis points to 5.315% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0656 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.02 +2.57 - -5.61 China -0.01 -0.07 0.81 10.85 India +0.02 -4.72 1.01 -6.91 Indonesia -0.27 -5.06 0.09 -18.27 Malaysia -0.21 -2.50 -0.43 -1.09 Philippines +0.01 +3.23 1.45 -24.11 S.Korea -0.08 -2.46 1.48 8.59 Singapore -0.07 -2.11 - -21.02 Taiwan +0.45 +2.46 0.51 7.48 Thailand -0.03 -3.98 0.32 -15.90 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin and Arun Koyyur)