EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won eases, Philippine peso firms

July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.530 109.44 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.363 1.3631 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 28.050 28.052 +0.01 Korean won 1149.800 1147.8 -0.17 Baht 32.800 32.85 +0.15 Peso 50.750 50.93 +0.35 Rupee 74.870 74.87 0.00 Yuan 6.484 6.4905 +0.09 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.530 103.24 -5.74 Sing dlr 1.363 1.3209 -3.07 Taiwan dlr 28.050 28.483 +1.54 Korean won 1149.800 1086.20 -5.53 Baht 32.800 29.96 -8.66 Peso 50.750 48.01 -5.40 Rupiah 14515.000 14040 -3.27 Rupee 74.870 73.07 -2.41 Ringgit 4.222 4.0200 -4.78 Yuan 6.484 6.5283 +0.68 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)