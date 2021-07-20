Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won eases, Philippine peso firms

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                             
  Currency     Latest bid      Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen    109.530               109.44       -0.08
  Sing dlr     1.363                 1.3631       +0.03
  Taiwan dlr   28.050                28.052       +0.01
  Korean won   1149.800              1147.8       -0.17
  Baht         32.800                 32.85       +0.15
  Peso         50.750                 50.93       +0.35
  Rupee        74.870                 74.87        0.00
  Yuan         6.484                 6.4905       +0.09
                                                       
  Change so far in 2021                                
  Currency     Latest bid      End 2020        Pct Move
  Japan yen    109.530               103.24       -5.74
  Sing dlr     1.363                 1.3209       -3.07
  Taiwan dlr   28.050                28.483       +1.54
  Korean won   1149.800             1086.20       -5.53
  Baht         32.800                 29.96       -8.66
  Peso         50.750                 48.01       -5.40
  Rupiah       14515.000              14040       -3.27
  Rupee        74.870                 73.07       -2.41
  Ringgit      4.222                 4.0200       -4.78
  Yuan         6.484                 6.5283       +0.68
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up