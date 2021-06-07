Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah gain most; yuan slips

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    June 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.510           109.49      -0.02
  Sing dlr    1.325             1.3238      -0.07
  Taiwan dlr  27.688            27.721      +0.12
  Korean won  1111.200          1116.5      +0.48
  Baht        31.210             31.25      +0.13
  Peso        47.710             47.68      -0.06
  Rupiah      14260.000          14290      +0.21
  Rupee       72.995            72.995      +0.00
  Yuan        6.401              6.395      -0.09
                                                 
  Change so far in 2021                          
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.510           103.24      -5.73
  Sing dlr    1.325             1.3209      -0.29
  Taiwan dlr  27.688            28.483      +2.87
  Korean won  1111.200         1086.20      -2.25
  Baht        31.210             29.96      -4.01
  Peso        47.710             48.01      +0.63
  Rupiah      14260.000          14040      -1.54
  Rupee       72.995             73.07      +0.10
  Ringgit     4.126             4.0400      -2.08
  Yuan        6.401             6.5283      +1.99
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
