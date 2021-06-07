EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah gain most; yuan slips

June 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.510 109.49 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.325 1.3238 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.688 27.721 +0.12 Korean won 1111.200 1116.5 +0.48 Baht 31.210 31.25 +0.13 Peso 47.710 47.68 -0.06 Rupiah 14260.000 14290 +0.21 Rupee 72.995 72.995 +0.00 Yuan 6.401 6.395 -0.09 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.510 103.24 -5.73 Sing dlr 1.325 1.3209 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 27.688 28.483 +2.87 Korean won 1111.200 1086.20 -2.25 Baht 31.210 29.96 -4.01 Peso 47.710 48.01 +0.63 Rupiah 14260.000 14040 -1.54 Rupee 72.995 73.07 +0.10 Ringgit 4.126 4.0400 -2.08 Yuan 6.401 6.5283 +1.99 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)