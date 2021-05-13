Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Thai baht fall; Taiwan dollar edges higher

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    May 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0154 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   109.510       109.65   +0.13
  Taiwan dlr  27.927        27.955   +0.10
  Korean won  1129.800      1124.7   -0.45
  Baht        31.290         31.22   -0.22
  Yuan        6.453         6.4575   +0.08
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2021                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   109.510       103.24   -5.73
  Taiwan dlr  27.927        28.483   +1.99
  Korean won  1129.800     1086.20   -3.86
  Baht        31.290         29.96   -4.25
  Yuan        6.453         6.5283   +1.17
 







 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up