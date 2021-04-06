EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads Asian currency gains

April 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.260 110.17 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.341 1.3415 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 28.481 28.533 +0.18 Korean won 1124.600 1127.7 +0.28 Peso 48.565 48.57 +0.01 Rupiah 14480.000 14510 +0.21 Rupee 73.290 73.29 +0.00 Ringgit 4.132 4.14 +0.19 Yuan 6.557 6.5675 +0.16 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.260 103.24 -6.37 Sing dlr 1.341 1.3209 -1.48 Taiwan dlr 28.481 28.483 +0.01 Korean won 1124.600 1086.20 -3.41 Baht 31.390 29.96 -4.56 Peso 48.565 48.01 -1.14 Rupiah 14480.000 14040 -3.04 Rupee 73.290 73.07 -0.31 Ringgit 4.132 4.0400 -2.23 Yuan 6.557 6.5283 -0.44 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)