Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads Asian currency gains

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    April 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.    
  Currency    Latest bid   Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   110.260            110.17      -0.08
  Sing dlr    1.341              1.3415      +0.05
  Taiwan dlr  28.481             28.533      +0.18
  Korean won  1124.600           1127.7      +0.28
  Peso        48.565              48.57      +0.01
  Rupiah      14480.000           14510      +0.21
  Rupee       73.290              73.29      +0.00
  Ringgit     4.132                4.14      +0.19
  Yuan        6.557              6.5675      +0.16
                                                  
  Change so far in 2021                           
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020        Pct Move
  Japan yen   110.260            103.24      -6.37
  Sing dlr    1.341              1.3209      -1.48
  Taiwan dlr  28.481             28.483      +0.01
  Korean won  1124.600          1086.20      -3.41
  Baht        31.390              29.96      -4.56
  Peso        48.565              48.01      -1.14
  Rupiah      14480.000           14040      -3.04
  Rupee       73.290              73.07      -0.31
  Ringgit     4.132              4.0400      -2.23
  Yuan        6.557              6.5283      -0.44
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up