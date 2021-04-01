Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won leads Asian currency gains; yuan dips

By Reuters Staff

    April 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   110.680            110.7     +0.02
  Sing dlr    1.345             1.3446     +0.00
  Taiwan dlr  28.535            28.531     -0.01
  Korean won  1127.600          1131.8     +0.37
  Baht        31.190             31.25     +0.19
  Rupiah      14520.000          14520     +0.00
  Ringgit     4.145              4.145     +0.00
  Yuan        6.562             6.5518     -0.15
                                                
  Change so far in 2021                         
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   110.680           103.24     -6.72
  Sing dlr    1.345             1.3209     -1.76
  Taiwan dlr  28.535            28.483     -0.18
  Korean won  1127.600         1086.20     -3.67
  Baht        31.190             29.96     -3.94
  Peso        48.500             48.01     -1.01
  Rupiah      14520.000          14040     -3.31
  Rupee       73.105             73.07     -0.05
  Ringgit     4.145             4.0400     -2.53
  Yuan        6.562             6.5283     -0.51
 
    

 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
