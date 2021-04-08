EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Thai baht decline; Philippine peso strengthens

April 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.750 109.84 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.341 1.3412 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 28.414 28.427 +0.05 Korean won 1118.200 1116.3 -0.17 Baht 31.410 31.33 -0.25 Peso 48.590 48.77 +0.37 Rupiah 14530.000 14490 -0.28 Rupee 74.550 74.55 0.00 Ringgit 4.140 4.13 -0.24 Yuan 6.552 6.5435 -0.13 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.750 103.24 -5.93 Sing dlr 1.341 1.3209 -1.50 Taiwan dlr 28.414 28.483 +0.24 Korean won 1118.200 1086.20 -2.86 Baht 31.410 29.96 -4.62 Peso 48.590 48.01 -1.19 Rupiah 14530.000 14040 -3.37 Rupee 74.550 73.07 -1.99 Ringgit 4.140 4.0400 -2.42 Yuan 6.552 6.5283 -0.36 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)