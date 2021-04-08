Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Thai baht decline; Philippine peso strengthens

By Reuters Staff

    April 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
    
  Currency      Latest bid   Previous day      Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.750              109.84         +0.08
  Sing dlr    1.341                1.3412         +0.01
  Taiwan dlr  28.414               28.427         +0.05
  Korean won  1118.200             1116.3         -0.17
  Baht        31.410                31.33         -0.25
  Peso        48.590                48.77         +0.37
  Rupiah      14530.000             14490         -0.28
  Rupee       74.550                74.55          0.00
  Ringgit     4.140                  4.13         -0.24
  Yuan        6.552                6.5435         -0.13
                                                       
  Change so far in 2021                                
  Currency    Latest bid    End 2020           Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.750              103.24         -5.93
  Sing dlr    1.341                1.3209         -1.50
  Taiwan dlr  28.414               28.483         +0.24
  Korean won  1118.200            1086.20         -2.86
  Baht        31.410                29.96         -4.62
  Peso        48.590                48.01         -1.19
  Rupiah      14530.000             14040         -3.37
  Rupee       74.550                73.07         -1.99
  Ringgit     4.140                4.0400         -2.42
  Yuan        6.552                6.5283         -0.36
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
