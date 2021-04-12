Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Thai baht lead Asian currencies lower

By Reuters Staff

    April 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
    
  Currency      Latest bid   Previous day          Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.540              109.65             +0.10
  Sing dlr    1.343                1.3413             -0.10
  Taiwan dlr  28.460               28.436             -0.08
  Korean won  1124.000             1121.2             -0.25
  Baht        31.510                31.42             -0.29
  Peso        48.566                48.54             -0.05
  Rupiah      14560.000             14560              0.00
  Rupee       74.735               74.735              0.00
  Ringgit     4.136                 4.133             -0.07
  Yuan        6.559                 6.553             -0.09
                                                           
  Change so far in 2021                                    
  Currency    Latest bid    End 2020               Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.540              103.24             -5.75
  Sing dlr    1.343                1.3209             -1.62
  Taiwan dlr  28.460               28.483             +0.08
  Korean won  1124.000            1086.20             -3.36
  Baht        31.510                29.96             -4.92
  Peso        48.566                48.01             -1.14
  Rupiah      14560.000             14040             -3.57
  Rupee       74.735                73.07             -2.23
  Ringgit     4.136                4.0400             -2.32
  Yuan        6.559                6.5283             -0.47
 
 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
