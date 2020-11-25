Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX gain as U.S. stimulus hopes, vaccine progress buoy confidence

By Shruti Sonal

    * Indonesian stocks hit highest since Feb. 25
    * Most currencies gain as investors flock to riskier assets
    * Thai c.bank gov says speedy rise of baht causing concern
    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I

    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets and
currencies rose on Wednesday as COVID-19 vaccine progress and
expectations for a U.S. fiscal boost under a Joe Biden
administration lifted risky assets.
    The region tracked gains in global equities, which included
the Dow Jones index breaching the 30,000 level for the
first time, supported in part by the formal start of U.S.
president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House.

    Hopes that the new U.S. administration will push through
fresh stimulus measures, have steady working relations with its
allies and progress on a coronavirus vaccine have brightened
analysts' view for regional economies.
    Signs of an economic rebound in Southeast Asia as pandemic
curbs ease have also aided sentiment.
    "Admittedly, the stars aligning on prompt, unprecedented
policy stimulus, China-led resumption of supply-side activity
starting to bleed into demand recovery and more nuanced
containment strategies have rendered the downturn shallower than
feared," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, analyst at Mizuho Bank.
    Shares in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
 gained between 0.5% and 1.8%, though Philippine equities
 bucked the trend and eased for the second straight day.
    Indonesian stocks climbed over 1% to their highest
level in nine months. The country's central bank on Tuesday said
the government expects to post 5% economic growth next year,
bouncing back from "slightly negative" growth in 2020.

    Among currencies, the Singapore dollar, Philippine
peso, Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah
 all edged up by 0308 GMT as investors shifted from the
safe-haven U.S. dollar to riskier assets.
    The Thai baht, however, was subdued. The country's
central bank governor said on Tuesday the speedy rise of the
currency was causing concern, but played down the chance of
launching unconventional measures such as mass bond purchases
any time soon. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:    
    
    ** Thai finmin says plans more overseas borrowing

    ** Top Glove warns on deliveries after virus outbreak shuts
plants
    ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 1 basis
points at 1.365%
    ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index
include CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd
, Public Bank Bhd
    
    
  Asia stock indexes and currencies at                        
  0428 GMT                                               
 COUNTRY      FX RIC          FX     FX    INDEX  STOCK  STOCK
                           DAILY  YTD %               S  S YTD
                               %                  DAILY      %
                                                      %  
 Japan                     -0.03  +3.97            1.13  11.86
 China                     +0.24  +5.87           -0.22  11.32
 India                     +0.00  -3.55            0.51   7.84
 Indonesia                 +0.07  -1.77            0.24  -9.28
 Malaysia                  +0.00  +0.10            1.09   0.43
 Philippines               +0.04  +5.26           -0.87  -9.83
 S.Korea                   +0.53  +4.48            0.30  19.47
 Singapore                 +0.03  +0.21            0.32  -9.99
 Taiwan                    +1.14  +5.61           -0.41  14.61
 Thailand                  -0.10  -1.51            1.34  -10.0
                                                             9
 
 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)
