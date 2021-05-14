Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar and Thai Baht rise, Singapore dollar eases

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    May 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                               
  Currency          Latest bid  Previous day     Pct Move
  Japan yen     109.600               109.45        -0.14
  Sing dlr      1.334                 1.3332        -0.07
  Taiwan dlr    27.956                27.996        +0.14
  Korean won    1129.800              1129.3        -0.04
  Baht          31.320                 31.35        +0.10
  Peso          47.795                 47.82        +0.05
  Rupee         73.418               73.4175         0.00
  Yuan          6.446                 6.4544        +0.13
                                                         
  Change so                                              
 far in 2021                                  
  Currency      Latest bid      End 2020         Pct Move
  Japan yen     109.600               103.24        -5.80
  Sing dlr      1.334                 1.3209        -0.99
  Taiwan dlr    27.956                28.483        +1.89
  Korean won    1129.800             1086.20        -3.86
  Baht          31.320                 29.96        -4.34
  Peso          47.795                 48.01        +0.45
  Rupiah        14195.000              14040        -1.09
  Rupee         73.418                 73.07        -0.48
  Ringgit       4.123                 4.0200        -2.50
  Yuan          6.446                 6.5283        +1.28
 
 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
