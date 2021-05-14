EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar and Thai Baht rise, Singapore dollar eases

May 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.600 109.45 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.334 1.3332 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.956 27.996 +0.14 Korean won 1129.800 1129.3 -0.04 Baht 31.320 31.35 +0.10 Peso 47.795 47.82 +0.05 Rupee 73.418 73.4175 0.00 Yuan 6.446 6.4544 +0.13 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.600 103.24 -5.80 Sing dlr 1.334 1.3209 -0.99 Taiwan dlr 27.956 28.483 +1.89 Korean won 1129.800 1086.20 -3.86 Baht 31.320 29.96 -4.34 Peso 47.795 48.01 +0.45 Rupiah 14195.000 14040 -1.09 Rupee 73.418 73.07 -0.48 Ringgit 4.123 4.0200 -2.50 Yuan 6.446 6.5283 +1.28 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)