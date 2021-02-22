Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar firms 1.5%, other Asian currencies little changed

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0206 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   105.620       105.43   -0.18
  Sing dlr    1.323         1.3242   +0.08
  Taiwan dlr  27.918        28.338   +1.50
  Korean won  1104.800      1105.9   +0.10
  Baht        29.960         29.97   +0.03
  Peso        48.440         48.48   +0.08
  Rupiah      14060.000      14060    0.00
  Rupee       72.650         72.65    0.00
  Ringgit     4.037          4.038   +0.02
  Yuan        6.459         6.4598   +0.01
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2021                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   105.620       103.24   -2.25
  Sing dlr    1.323         1.3209   -0.17
  Taiwan dlr  27.918        28.483   +2.02
  Korean won  1104.800     1086.20   -1.68
  Baht        29.960         29.96   +0.00
  Peso        48.440         48.01   -0.89
  Rupiah      14060.000      14040   -0.14
  Rupee       72.650         73.07   +0.57
  Ringgit     4.037         4.0200   -0.42
  Yuan        6.459         6.5283   +1.07
 

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
