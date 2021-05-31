EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar firms; most Asian currencies flat

May 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.700 109.81 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.323 1.3225 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 27.693 27.767 +0.27 Korean won 1114.900 1115.5 +0.05 Baht 31.260 31.24 -0.06 Peso 47.730 47.675 -0.12 Rupiah 14300.000 14280 -0.14 Rupee 72.44 72.44 0.00 Ringgit 4.136 4.132 -0.10 Yuan 6.365 6.3674 +0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.700 103.24 -5.89 Sing dlr 1.323 1.3209 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 27.693 28.483 +2.85 Korean won 1114.900 1086.20 -2.57 Baht 31.260 29.96 -4.16 Peso 47.730 48.01 +0.59 Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82 Rupee 72.440 73.07 +0.86 Ringgit 4.136 4.0400 -2.32 Yuan 6.365 6.5283 +2.57 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)