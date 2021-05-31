Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar firms; most Asian currencies flat

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    May 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.700           109.81     +0.10
  Sing dlr    1.323             1.3225     +0.00
  Taiwan dlr  27.693            27.767     +0.27
  Korean won  1114.900          1115.5     +0.05
  Baht        31.260             31.24     -0.06
  Peso        47.730            47.675     -0.12
  Rupiah      14300.000          14280     -0.14
  Rupee       72.44              72.44      0.00
  Ringgit     4.136              4.132     -0.10
  Yuan        6.365             6.3674     +0.04
                                                
  Change so far in 2021                         
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.700           103.24     -5.89
  Sing dlr    1.323             1.3209     -0.12
  Taiwan dlr  27.693            28.483     +2.85
  Korean won  1114.900         1086.20     -2.57
  Baht        31.260             29.96     -4.16
  Peso        47.730             48.01     +0.59
  Rupiah      14300.000          14040     -1.82
  Rupee       72.440             73.07     +0.86
  Ringgit     4.136             4.0400     -2.32
  Yuan        6.365             6.5283     +2.57
 
 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up