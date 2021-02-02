Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar gains 1.5%, other Asian currencies little changed

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0215 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   104.860       104.91   +0.05
  Sing dlr    1.331         1.3326   +0.16
  Taiwan dlr  27.970        28.385   +1.48
  Korean won  1115.700      1116.5   +0.07
  Baht        29.950         29.97   +0.07
  Peso        48.047         48.06   +0.03
  Rupiah      14020.000      14010   -0.07
  Rupee       73.020         73.02    0.00
  Ringgit     4.043           4.04   -0.07
  Yuan        6.461         6.4682   +0.11
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2021                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   104.860       103.24   -1.54
  Sing dlr    1.331         1.3209   -0.72
  Taiwan dlr  27.970        28.483   +1.83
  Korean won  1115.700     1086.20   -2.64
  Baht        29.950         29.96   +0.03
  Peso        48.047         48.01   -0.08
  Rupiah      14020.000      14040   +0.14
  Rupee       73.020         73.07   +0.06
  Ringgit     4.043         4.0200   -0.57
  Yuan        6.461         6.5283   +1.04
 


 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)
