EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar gains most; South Korean won weakens

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
 Currency         Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
 Japan yen    106.140                106.13       -0.01
 Sing dlr     1.368                  1.3698       +0.14
 Taiwan dlr   29.277                 29.519       +0.83
 Korean won   1189.000               1184.9       -0.34
 Baht         31.300                   31.3       +0.00
 Peso         48.507                  48.58       +0.15
 Rupiah       14850.000               14820       -0.20
 Rupee        73.455                  73.46        0.00
 Ringgit      4.157                   4.162       +0.12
 Yuan         6.837                  6.8338       -0.05
                                                       
 Change so far in 2020                                 
 Currency     Latest bid      End 2019         Pct Move
 Japan yen    106.140                108.61       +2.33
 Sing dlr     1.368                  1.3444       -1.72
 Taiwan dlr   29.277                 30.106       +2.83
 Korean won   1189.000              1156.40       -2.74
 Baht         31.300                  29.91       -4.44
 Peso         48.507                  50.65       +4.42
 Rupiah       14850.000               13880       -6.53
 Rupee        73.455                  71.38       -2.82
 Ringgit      4.157                  4.0890       -1.64
 Yuan         6.837                  6.9632       +1.85
  

 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
