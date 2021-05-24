Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah gain; most Asian FX flat to lower

By Reuters Staff

    May 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency        Latest bid  Previous day     Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.910               108.94        +0.03
  Sing dlr    1.331                 1.3318        +0.04
  Taiwan dlr  27.878                 27.94        +0.22
  Korean won  1128.200                1127        -0.11
  Baht        31.390                 31.37        -0.06
  Peso        47.935                 47.91        -0.05
  Rupiah      14325.000              14350        +0.17
  Rupee       72.830                 72.83         0.00
  Ringgit     4.140                  4.139        -0.02
  Yuan        6.438                 6.4345        -0.05
                                                       
  Change so far in 2021                                
  Currency    Latest bid      End 2020         Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.910               103.24        -5.21
  Sing dlr    1.331                 1.3209        -0.78
  Taiwan dlr  27.878                28.483        +2.17
  Korean won  1128.200             1086.20        -3.72
  Baht        31.390                 29.96        -4.56
  Peso        47.935                 48.01        +0.16
  Rupiah      14325.000              14040        -1.99
  Rupee       72.830                 73.07        +0.32
  Ringgit     4.140                 4.0200        -2.90
  Yuan        6.438                 6.5283        +1.41
 
 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
