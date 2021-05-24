EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah gain; most Asian FX flat to lower

May 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.910 108.94 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.331 1.3318 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 27.878 27.94 +0.22 Korean won 1128.200 1127 -0.11 Baht 31.390 31.37 -0.06 Peso 47.935 47.91 -0.05 Rupiah 14325.000 14350 +0.17 Rupee 72.830 72.83 0.00 Ringgit 4.140 4.139 -0.02 Yuan 6.438 6.4345 -0.05 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.910 103.24 -5.21 Sing dlr 1.331 1.3209 -0.78 Taiwan dlr 27.878 28.483 +2.17 Korean won 1128.200 1086.20 -3.72 Baht 31.390 29.96 -4.56 Peso 47.935 48.01 +0.16 Rupiah 14325.000 14040 -1.99 Rupee 72.830 73.07 +0.32 Ringgit 4.140 4.0200 -2.90 Yuan 6.438 6.5283 +1.41 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)