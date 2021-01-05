EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar jumps nearly 2%, South Korea won eases

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.120 103.1 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3204 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 27.987 28.483 +1.77 Korean won 1086.100 1082.1 -0.37 Baht 29.890 29.96 +0.23 Peso 48.030 48.03 +0.00 Rupiah 13880.000 13885 +0.04 Rupee 73.020 73.02 0.00 Ringgit 4.010 4.004 -0.15 Yuan 6.463 6.462 -0.02 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 103.120 103.24 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3209 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 27.987 28.483 +1.77 Korean won 1086.100 1086.2 +0.01 Baht 29.890 29.96 +0.23 Peso 48.030 48.03 +0.00 Rupiah 13880.000 13885 +0.04 Rupee 73.020 73.065 +0.06 Ringgit 4.010 4.004 -0.15 Yuan 6.463 6.462 -0.02 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)