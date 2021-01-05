Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar jumps nearly 2%, South Korea won eases

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                   
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              103.120             103.1      -0.02
  Sing dlr               1.319              1.3204      +0.09
  Taiwan dlr             27.987             28.483      +1.77
  Korean won             1086.100           1082.1      -0.37
  Baht                   29.890              29.96      +0.23
  Peso                   48.030              48.03      +0.00
  Rupiah                 13880.000           13885      +0.04
  Rupee                  73.020              73.02       0.00
  Ringgit                4.010               4.004      -0.15
  Yuan                   6.463               6.462      -0.02
                                                             
  Change so far in 2021                                      
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen              103.120            103.24      +0.12
  Sing dlr               1.319              1.3209      +0.13
  Taiwan dlr             27.987             28.483      +1.77
  Korean won             1086.100           1086.2      +0.01
  Baht                   29.890              29.96      +0.23
  Peso                   48.030              48.03      +0.00
  Rupiah                 13880.000           13885      +0.04
  Rupee                  73.020             73.065      +0.06
  Ringgit                4.010               4.004      -0.15
  Yuan                   6.463               6.462      -0.02
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
