EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar leads gains among Asia currencies

June 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.560 109.61 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3239 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 27.705 27.767 +0.22 Korean won 1114.800 1115.4 +0.05 Baht 31.130 31.15 +0.06 Peso 47.615 47.645 +0.06 Rupiah 14240.000 14250 +0.07 Rupee 72.975 72.975 +0.00 Ringgit 4.117 4.116 -0.02 Yuan 6.385 6.3865 +0.02 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.560 103.24 -5.77 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3209 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 27.705 28.483 +2.81 Korean won 1114.800 1086.20 -2.57 Baht 31.130 29.96 -3.76 Peso 47.615 48.01 +0.83 Rupiah 14240.000 14040 -1.40 Rupee 72.975 73.07 +0.12 Ringgit 4.117 4.0400 -1.87 Yuan 6.385 6.5283 +2.24 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)