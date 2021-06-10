Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar leads gains among Asia currencies

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    June 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.560           109.61      +0.05
  Sing dlr    1.324             1.3239      -0.01
  Taiwan dlr  27.705            27.767      +0.22
  Korean won  1114.800          1115.4      +0.05
  Baht        31.130             31.15      +0.06
  Peso        47.615            47.645      +0.06
  Rupiah      14240.000          14250      +0.07
  Rupee       72.975            72.975      +0.00
  Ringgit     4.117              4.116      -0.02
  Yuan        6.385             6.3865      +0.02
                                                 
  Change so far in 2021                          
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.560           103.24      -5.77
  Sing dlr    1.324             1.3209      -0.23
  Taiwan dlr  27.705            28.483      +2.81
  Korean won  1114.800         1086.20      -2.57
  Baht        31.130             29.96      -3.76
  Peso        47.615             48.01      +0.83
  Rupiah      14240.000          14040      -1.40
  Rupee       72.975             73.07      +0.12
  Ringgit     4.117             4.0400      -1.87
  Yuan        6.385             6.5283      +2.24
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up