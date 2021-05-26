Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar leads gains in Asian FX, Philippine peso falls

By Reuters Staff

    May 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.


 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                  
      `                                     
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen    108.740        108.76   +0.02
  Taiwan dlr   27.809         27.876   +0.24
  Korean won   1121.500         1122   +0.04
  Peso         48.155          48.09   -0.13
  Yuan         6.407           6.412   +0.08
                                            
  Change so far in 2021                     
  Currency     Latest bid   End 2020     Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen    108.740        103.24   -5.06
  Taiwan dlr   27.809         28.483   +2.42
  Korean won   1121.500      1086.20   -3.15
  Peso         48.155          48.01   -0.30
  Yuan         6.407          6.5283   +1.89
 Note: Markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and
India are closed for a public holiday



 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)
