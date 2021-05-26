EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar leads gains in Asian FX, Philippine peso falls

May 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 108.740 108.76 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.809 27.876 +0.24 Korean won 1121.500 1122 +0.04 Peso 48.155 48.09 -0.13 Yuan 6.407 6.412 +0.08 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.740 103.24 -5.06 Taiwan dlr 27.809 28.483 +2.42 Korean won 1121.500 1086.20 -3.15 Peso 48.155 48.01 -0.30 Yuan 6.407 6.5283 +1.89 Note: Markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and India are closed for a public holiday (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)