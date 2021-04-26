EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

April 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0201 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 107.760 107.91 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.326 1.3265 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.990 28.111 +0.43 Korean won 1114.400 1117.8 +0.31 Baht 31.350 31.42 +0.22 Peso 48.315 48.23 -0.18 Rupiah 14480.000 14520 +0.28 Rupee 75.010 75.01 0.00 Ringgit 4.105 4.107 +0.05 Yuan 6.487 6.4963 +0.14 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 107.760 103.24 -4.19 Sing dlr 1.326 1.3209 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 27.990 28.483 +1.76 Korean won 1114.400 1086.20 -2.53 Baht 31.350 29.96 -4.43 Peso 48.315 48.01 -0.63 Rupiah 14480.000 14040 -3.04 Rupee 75.010 73.07 -2.59 Ringgit 4.105 4.0200 -2.07 Yuan 6.487 6.5283 +0.63 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)