Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff

    April 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0201 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   107.760       107.91   +0.14
  Sing dlr    1.326         1.3265   +0.07
  Taiwan dlr  27.990        28.111   +0.43
  Korean won  1114.400      1117.8   +0.31
  Baht        31.350         31.42   +0.22
  Peso        48.315         48.23   -0.18
  Rupiah      14480.000      14520   +0.28
  Rupee       75.010         75.01    0.00
  Ringgit     4.105          4.107   +0.05
  Yuan        6.487         6.4963   +0.14
                                          
  Change so far in 2021                   
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   107.760       103.24   -4.19
  Sing dlr    1.326         1.3209   -0.35
  Taiwan dlr  27.990        28.483   +1.76
  Korean won  1114.400     1086.20   -2.53
  Baht        31.350         29.96   -4.43
  Peso        48.315         48.01   -0.63
  Rupiah      14480.000      14040   -3.04
  Rupee       75.010         73.07   -2.59
  Ringgit     4.105         4.0200   -2.07
  Yuan        6.487         6.5283   +0.63
 

 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
