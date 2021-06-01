Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead Asian currencies higher

By Reuters Staff

    June 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.370           109.54      +0.16
  Sing dlr    1.319             1.3212      +0.18
  Taiwan dlr  27.513            27.657      +0.52
  Korean won  1106.400          1110.9      +0.41
  Baht        31.160             31.23      +0.22
  Peso        47.620            47.637      +0.04
  Rupee       72.610             72.61       0.00
  Ringgit     4.118              4.122      +0.10
  Yuan        6.366              6.371      +0.08
                                                 
  Change so far in 2021                          
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.370           103.24      -5.60
  Sing dlr    1.319             1.3209      +0.16
  Taiwan dlr  27.513            28.483      +3.53
  Korean won  1106.400         1086.20      -1.83
  Baht        31.160             29.96      -3.85
  Peso        47.620             48.01      +0.82
  Rupiah      14275.000          14040      -1.65
  Rupee       72.610             73.07      +0.63
  Ringgit     4.118             4.0400      -1.89
  Yuan        6.366             6.5283      +2.55
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
