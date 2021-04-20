Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff

    April 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                 
   Change on the day at 0204 GMT                           
  Currency              Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen          108.240              108.15      -0.08
  Sing dlr           1.328                1.3308      +0.19
  Taiwan dlr         28.079               28.205      +0.45
  Korean won         1113.500             1117.2      +0.33
  Baht               31.210                31.19      -0.06
  Peso               48.290                48.36      +0.14
  Rupiah             14500.000             14545      +0.31
  Rupee              74.878              74.8775       0.00
  Ringgit            4.118                 4.122      +0.10
  Yuan               6.501                 6.511      +0.16
                                                           
  Change so far in 2021                                    
  Currency           Latest bid     End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen          108.240              103.24      -4.62
  Sing dlr           1.328                1.3209      -0.56
  Taiwan dlr         28.079               28.483      +1.44
  Korean won         1113.500            1086.20      -2.45
  Baht               31.210                29.96      -4.01
  Peso               48.290                48.01      -0.58
  Rupiah             14500.000             14040      -3.17
  Rupee              74.878                73.07      -2.42
  Ringgit            4.118                4.0200      -2.38
  Yuan               6.501                6.5283      +0.42
 
 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
