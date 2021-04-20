EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

April 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0204 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.240 108.15 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3308 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 28.079 28.205 +0.45 Korean won 1113.500 1117.2 +0.33 Baht 31.210 31.19 -0.06 Peso 48.290 48.36 +0.14 Rupiah 14500.000 14545 +0.31 Rupee 74.878 74.8775 0.00 Ringgit 4.118 4.122 +0.10 Yuan 6.501 6.511 +0.16 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.240 103.24 -4.62 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3209 -0.56 Taiwan dlr 28.079 28.483 +1.44 Korean won 1113.500 1086.20 -2.45 Baht 31.210 29.96 -4.01 Peso 48.290 48.01 -0.58 Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17 Rupee 74.878 73.07 -2.42 Ringgit 4.118 4.0200 -2.38 Yuan 6.501 6.5283 +0.42 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)