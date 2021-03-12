Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won top gainers among Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    March 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0217 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   108.690       108.49   -0.18
  Sing dlr    1.340         1.3394   -0.06
  Taiwan dlr  28.120        28.241   +0.43
  Korean won  1129.400      1135.9   +0.58
  Baht        30.580         30.54   -0.13
  Peso        48.400        48.474   +0.15
  Rupiah      14340.000      14395   +0.38
  Rupee       72.905        72.905    0.00
  Ringgit     4.110          4.105   -0.12
  Yuan        6.482         6.4945   +0.20
                                          
  Change so far in 2021                   
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   108.690       103.24   -5.01
  Sing dlr    1.340         1.3209   -1.44
  Taiwan dlr  28.120        28.483   +1.29
  Korean won  1129.400     1086.20   -3.83
  Baht        30.580         29.96   -2.03
  Peso        48.400         48.01   -0.81
  Rupiah      14340.000      14040   -2.09
  Rupee       72.905         73.07   +0.22
  Ringgit     4.110         4.0200   -2.19
  Yuan        6.482         6.5283   +0.72
 







 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
