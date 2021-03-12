EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, South Korean won top gainers among Asian currencies

March 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0217 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 108.690 108.49 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.340 1.3394 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 28.120 28.241 +0.43 Korean won 1129.400 1135.9 +0.58 Baht 30.580 30.54 -0.13 Peso 48.400 48.474 +0.15 Rupiah 14340.000 14395 +0.38 Rupee 72.905 72.905 0.00 Ringgit 4.110 4.105 -0.12 Yuan 6.482 6.4945 +0.20 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.690 103.24 -5.01 Sing dlr 1.340 1.3209 -1.44 Taiwan dlr 28.120 28.483 +1.29 Korean won 1129.400 1086.20 -3.83 Baht 30.580 29.96 -2.03 Peso 48.400 48.01 -0.81 Rupiah 14340.000 14040 -2.09 Rupee 72.905 73.07 +0.22 Ringgit 4.110 4.0200 -2.19 Yuan 6.482 6.5283 +0.72 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)