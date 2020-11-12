Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar strengthens 1%, Indonesian rupiah weakens

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.    
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                         
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.260            105.42     +0.15
  Sing dlr      1.349               1.349     +0.01
  Taiwan dlr    28.517              28.83     +1.10
  Korean won    1111.600             1110     -0.14
  Baht          30.220              30.27     +0.17
  Peso          48.475              48.52     +0.09
  Rupiah        14100.000           14070     -0.21
  Rupee         74.380              74.38      0.00
  Ringgit       4.131               4.127     -0.10
  Yuan          6.619                6.63     +0.16
                                                   
 Change so far                                     
 in 2020                                   
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2019      Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.260            108.61     +3.18
  Sing dlr      1.349              1.3444     -0.33
  Taiwan dlr    28.517             30.106     +5.57
  Korean won    1111.600          1156.40     +4.03
  Baht          30.220              29.91     -1.03
  Peso          48.475              50.65     +4.49
  Rupiah        14100.000           13880     -1.56
  Rupee         74.380              71.38     -4.03
  Ringgit       4.131              4.0890     -1.02
  Yuan          6.619              6.9632     +0.00
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up