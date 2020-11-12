EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar strengthens 1%, Indonesian rupiah weakens

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.260 105.42 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.349 1.349 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 28.517 28.83 +1.10 Korean won 1111.600 1110 -0.14 Baht 30.220 30.27 +0.17 Peso 48.475 48.52 +0.09 Rupiah 14100.000 14070 -0.21 Rupee 74.380 74.38 0.00 Ringgit 4.131 4.127 -0.10 Yuan 6.619 6.63 +0.16 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.260 108.61 +3.18 Sing dlr 1.349 1.3444 -0.33 Taiwan dlr 28.517 30.106 +5.57 Korean won 1111.600 1156.40 +4.03 Baht 30.220 29.91 -1.03 Peso 48.475 50.65 +4.49 Rupiah 14100.000 13880 -1.56 Rupee 74.380 71.38 -4.03 Ringgit 4.131 4.0890 -1.02 Yuan 6.619 6.9632 +0.00 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)