EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar strengthens, most Asian currencies flat

May 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.890 109.8 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3238 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 27.740 27.822 +0.30 Korean won 1117.700 1118.1 +0.04 Baht 31.310 31.29 -0.06 Peso 47.955 47.91 -0.09 Rupiah 14300.000 14285 -0.10 Rupee 72.590 72.59 0.00 Ringgit 4.140 4.138 -0.05 Yuan 6.376 6.384 +0.13 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.890 103.24 -6.05 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3209 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 27.740 28.483 +2.68 Korean won 1117.700 1086.20 -2.82 Baht 31.310 29.96 -4.31 Peso 47.955 48.01 +0.11 Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82 Rupee 72.590 73.07 +0.65 Ringgit 4.140 4.0400 -2.42 Yuan 6.376 6.5283 +2.39 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)