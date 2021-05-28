Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar strengthens, most Asian currencies flat

By Reuters Staff

    May 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                          
      `                                             
  Currency        Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen    109.890               109.8     -0.08
  Sing dlr     1.324                1.3238     -0.01
  Taiwan dlr   27.740               27.822     +0.30
  Korean won   1117.700             1118.1     +0.04
  Baht         31.310                31.29     -0.06
  Peso         47.955                47.91     -0.09
  Rupiah       14300.000             14285     -0.10
  Rupee        72.590                72.59      0.00
  Ringgit      4.140                 4.138     -0.05
  Yuan         6.376                 6.384     +0.13
                                                    
  Change so far in 2021                             
  Currency     Latest bid     End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen    109.890              103.24     -6.05
  Sing dlr     1.324                1.3209     -0.23
  Taiwan dlr   27.740               28.483     +2.68
  Korean won   1117.700            1086.20     -2.82
  Baht         31.310                29.96     -4.31
  Peso         47.955                48.01     +0.11
  Rupiah       14300.000             14040     -1.82
  Rupee        72.590                73.07     +0.65
  Ringgit      4.140                4.0400     -2.42
  Yuan         6.376                6.5283     +2.39
 



 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)
