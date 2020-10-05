Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, won climb on data boost; eyes on Trump

By Rashmi Ashok

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA
    * FX, stock gains ease as details on Trump health eyed
    * Taiwan dollar hits highest since Aug. 2011 on survey data
    * Survey shows recovery in factory activity, business
confidence
    * Philippine stocks fall as COVID-19 cases surge

    Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Taiwan dollar and South Korean won
rose on Monday after surveys showed factory activity recovering
in both countries, while gains in other Asian assets were muted
as investors looked for clearer signals on U.S. President Donald
Trump's battle with COVID-19.
    Trump's doctors said overnight that he had responded well to
treatment and could be discharged from the hospital later in the
day, although his condition remains unclear and outside experts
warn that his case may be severe.
    The Taiwan dollar topped gains in the region,
climbing nearly 1% to its highest since August 2011, after a
private survey pointed to a strong recovery in its manufacturing
sector in September, driven by solid export orders.
    The IHS Markit survey showed Taiwan's Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index reading at its highest since March
2018 and also showed business confidence reached an eight-month
high in September.  
    The Taiwan dollar, backed by an electronics and chipmaking
sector that is seen as a beneficiary of U.S. restrictions on
China, has risen more than 4.3% this year and is the region's
second-best performing currency. 
    The South Korean won firmed 0.6% and stocks
 rose nearly 1.5%, after its own IHS Markit survey showed
manufacturing activity shrank at the slowest pace in eight
months in September.
    IG strategist Jingyi Pan cautioned that while the improving
manufacturing data and hints from doctors of Trump's discharge
on Monday was driving strength in both currencies, the picture
remained uncertain moving forward.  
    "Ultimately it will also depend on whether the president can
safely return to campaigning with little disruptions," said Pan.
    "Generally across equity to the FX markets, with less than
30 days to the presidential election, we could be seeing
investors staying cautious so that may limit directional trades
here. Havens may be the exception given the likelihood of risk
aversion interests picking up towards the event."
    By mid-session, other Asian currencies had pulled back from
early gains to stand flat, while stock indexes were just around
0.5% higher, as markets sought clarity on Trump's medical
status. 
    Philippine stocks closed 1% lower after the country
reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases in
nearly two weeks on Sunday. Its stock index has already fallen
24% this year and is the region's worst performer so far. 

    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** In the Philippines, top index losers were Globe Telecom
Inc - down 3.21%, and Aboitiz Power Corp - down
3.01% 
    ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI included Jardine
Matheson Holdings Ltd, which rose 5.26%, and Jardine
Strategic Holdings Ltd, trading 3.97% higher
    ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield was up 4.6 basis
points at 2.742%​,​ while the 3-year benchmark yield rose 0.8
basis points to 1.965%​​ 
    
  Asia stock indexes and                                       
 currencies at 0655 GMT                                   
 COUNTRY      FX RIC         FX     FX      INDEX  STOCK  STOCK
                          DAILY  YTD %                 S  S YTD
                              %                    DAILY      %
                                                       %  
 Japan                    -0.24  +2.87              1.23  -1.46
 India                    -0.17  -2.58              1.00  -5.23
 Indonesia                +0.14  -6.28              0.34  -21.5
                                                              3
 Malaysia                 +0.05  -1.71              0.37  -5.22
 Philippines              +0.11  +4.59             -1.01  -24.0
                                                              1
 S.Korea                  +0.52  -0.60              1.29   7.30
 Singapore                +0.07  -1.35              0.46  -22.1
                                                              9
 Taiwan                   +0.90  +4.30              0.26   4.59
 Thailand                 +0.16  -5.14              0.65  -21.1
                                                              5
 



 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick
Graham and Bernard Orr)
