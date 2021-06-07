EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan shares fall on virus curbs extension, Asia eyes U.S. inflation

* Thailand sticks with plan to welcome vaccinated tourists in July * U.S. Inflation data expected on Thursday; payrolls miss expectations June 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan shares fell on Monday as the country extended COVID-19 restrictions for another two weeks, while Asia's emerging currency markets largely slipped into a holding pattern as investors look ahead to key U.S. inflation data later this week. U.S. payrolls on Friday missed expectations, cooling talk that early tapering of policy support by Federal Reserve was needed to check the economy's recovery, supporting advances by South Korea's won and Indonesia's rupiah. Attention will now turn to a U.S. inflation report on Thursday. "A higher-than-expected US CPI could add to the pattern of building price pressures amid the recovery and put the spotlight back on tapering talks," Barclays said in a note. Barclays expects a 4.8% year-on-year rise in the consumer price index (CPI) and a 0.41% month-on-month rise in May. It added that "more robust indications of a tapering discussion by the Fed imply risks of a dollar bounce." Taiwan extended COVID-19 restrictions until June 28 to battle a surge in infections that has shaken the island after its relative success in containment in the past. The move prompted a knee-jerk 2.1% drop in stocks before they regained some lost ground to trade half a percent lower. Stocks, which plunged in May when the outbreak forced restrictions across the island, have jumped around 13% from those lows as officials looked to ease concerns that the export-focused economy will be hit. Thailand, another country gripped by its own coronavirus outbreak, said late on Friday it will go ahead with a plan next month to reopen to vaccinated foreign visitors in what could be a big boost to an economy reliant on tourism. Stocks climbed 0.8% while the baht edged 0.1% higher. Over in China, the yuan and shares dipped. The country's imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May, fuelled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed expectations. Markets in Malaysia were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 0.70 basis points to 6.447% ** China's three-child policy unlikely to boost birthrate - Moody's​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0334 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.05 -5.75 0.22 5.69 China -0.08 +2.00 -0.11 3.30 India +0.00 +0.10 0.00 12.08 Indonesia +0.18 -1.58 0.05 1.49 Malaysia - -2.57 - -3.00 Philippines 0.00 +0.69 -0.32 -5.12 S.Korea +0.42 -2.30 0.22 13.01 Singapore -0.03 -0.25 0.75 11.63 Taiwan +0.03 +2.78 -0.47 15.84 Thailand +0.13 -4.01 0.75 12.02 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)