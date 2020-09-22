Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwanese dollar gains most, S. Korean won drops

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                          
    Change on the day at                            
          0201 GMT                          
  Currency        Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen      104.480            104.64     +0.15
  Sing dlr       1.362               1.362     +0.00
  Taiwan dlr     28.980             29.158     +0.61
  Korean won     1163.300             1158     -0.46
  Baht           31.350              31.22     -0.41
  Peso           48.435              48.43     -0.01
  Rupiah         14680.000           14690     +0.07
  Rupee          73.378            73.3775      0.00
  Ringgit        4.131                4.12     -0.27
  Yuan           6.788              6.8044     +0.24
                                                    
 Change so far                                      
 in 2020                                    
  Currency       Latest bid   End 2019      Pct Move
  Japan yen      104.480            108.61     +3.95
  Sing dlr       1.362              1.3444     -1.29
  Taiwan dlr     28.980             30.106     +3.89
  Korean won     1163.300          1156.40     -0.59
  Baht           31.350              29.91     -4.59
  Peso           48.435              50.65     +4.57
  Rupiah         14680.000           13880     -5.45
  Rupee          73.378              71.38     -2.72
  Ringgit        4.131              4.0890     -1.02
  Yuan           6.788              6.9632     +2.58
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)
