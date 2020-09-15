Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwanese dollar leads gains among Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
        
  Change on the day at 0201 GMT                    
   Currency       Latest bid     Previous day  Pct Move
   Japan yen       105.640          105.72       +0.08
   Sing dlr         1.362           1.3642       +0.16
  Taiwan dlr        29.201          29.486       +0.98
  Korean won       1180.300         1183.5       +0.27
     Baht           31.240          31.32        +0.26
     Peso           48.413          48.43        +0.04
    Rupiah        14800.000         14860        +0.41
     Rupee          73.475          73.475       0.00
    Ringgit         4.138           4.143        +0.12
     Yuan           6.791           6.8086       +0.26
                                                   
      Change so far in 2020                        
   Currency       Latest bid       End 2019    Pct Move
   Japan yen       105.640          108.61       +2.81
   Sing dlr         1.362           1.3444       -1.29
  Taiwan dlr        29.201          30.106       +3.10
  Korean won       1180.300        1156.40       -2.02
     Baht           31.240          29.91        -4.26
     Peso           48.413          50.65        +4.62
    Rupiah        14800.000         13880        -6.22
     Rupee          73.475          71.38        -2.85
    Ringgit         4.138           4.0890       -1.18
     Yuan           6.791           6.9632       +2.54
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
