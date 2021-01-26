EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar, China's yuan lead most Asian currencies higher

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.690 103.73 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3271 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 27.995 28.391 +1.41 Korean won 1101.400 1100.7 -0.06 Baht 29.950 29.96 +0.03 Peso 48.040 48.07 +0.06 Rupiah 14030.000 14010 -0.14 Ringgit 4.040 4.043 +0.07 Yuan 6.470 6.4798 +0.15 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 103.690 103.24 -0.43 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3209 -0.43 Taiwan dlr 27.995 28.483 +1.74 Korean won 1101.400 1086.20 -1.38 Baht 29.950 29.96 +0.03 Peso 48.040 48.01 -0.06 Rupiah 14030.000 14040 +0.07 Rupee 72.935 73.07 +0.18 Ringgit 4.040 4.0400 +0.00 Yuan 6.470 6.5283 +0.90 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)