Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar, China's yuan lead most Asian currencies higher

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
 Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen   103.690     103.73        +0.04
 Sing dlr    1.327       1.3271        +0.04
 Taiwan dlr  27.995      28.391        +1.41
 Korean won  1101.400    1100.7        -0.06
 Baht        29.950      29.96         +0.03
 Peso        48.040      48.07         +0.06
 Rupiah      14030.000   14010         -0.14
 Ringgit     4.040       4.043         +0.07
 Yuan        6.470       6.4798        +0.15
                                       
 Change so far in 2021                 
 Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
 Japan yen   103.690     103.24        -0.43
 Sing dlr    1.327       1.3209        -0.43
 Taiwan dlr  27.995      28.483        +1.74
 Korean won  1101.400    1086.20       -1.38
 Baht        29.950      29.96         +0.03
 Peso        48.040      48.01         -0.06
 Rupiah      14030.000   14040         +0.07
 Rupee       72.935      73.07         +0.18
 Ringgit     4.040       4.0400        +0.00
 Yuan        6.470       6.5283        +0.90
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
