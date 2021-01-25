Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar climbs; S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit dip

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
 Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen   103.800     103.77        -0.03
 Sing dlr    1.327       1.3283        +0.12
 Taiwan dlr  27.978      28.381        +1.44
 Korean won  1105.000    1103.2        -0.16
 Baht        29.980      29.98         +0.00
 Peso        48.076      48.08         +0.01
 Rupiah      14020.000   14020         +0.00
 Rupee       72.975      72.975        0.00
 Ringgit     4.044       4.0415        -0.06
 Yuan        6.484       6.483         -0.02
                                       
 Change so far in 2021                 
 Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
 Japan yen   103.800     103.24        -0.54
 Sing dlr    1.327       1.3209        -0.44
 Taiwan dlr  27.978      28.483        +1.80
 Korean won  1105.000    1086.20       -1.70
 Baht        29.980      29.96         -0.07
 Peso        48.076      48.01         -0.14
 Rupiah      14020.000   14040         +0.14
 Rupee       72.975      73.07         +0.12
 Ringgit     4.044       4.0400        -0.10
 Yuan        6.484       6.5283        +0.68
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
