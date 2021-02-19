Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar jumps 1.5%, Indonesian rupiah eases

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                           
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.700            105.66       -0.04
  Sing dlr      1.327               1.326       -0.11
  Taiwan dlr    27.913              28.33       +1.49
  Korean won    1106.900           1107.6       +0.06
  Baht          30.000              30.01       +0.03
  Peso          48.445              48.43       -0.03
  Rupiah        14030.000           14010       -0.14
  Rupee         72.650              72.65        0.00
  Ringgit       4.039                4.04       +0.02
  Yuan          6.468              6.4888       +0.33
                                                     
  Change so far in 2021                              
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2020        Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.700            103.24       -2.33
  Sing dlr      1.327              1.3209       -0.49
  Taiwan dlr    27.913             28.483       +2.04
  Korean won    1106.900          1086.20       -1.87
  Baht          30.000              29.96       -0.13
  Peso          48.445              48.01       -0.90
  Rupiah        14030.000           14040       +0.07
  Rupee         72.650              73.07       +0.57
  Ringgit       4.039              4.0200       -0.47
  Yuan          6.468              6.5283       +0.94
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
