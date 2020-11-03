Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads Asian currency gains

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT. 
  Currency     Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   104.670            104.71      +0.04
  Sing dlr    1.364              1.3645      +0.07
  Taiwan dlr  28.604             28.909      +1.07
  Korean won  1133.700           1133.6      -0.01
  Baht        31.060              31.12      +0.19
  Peso        48.358              48.39      +0.07
  Rupiah      14580.000           14625      +0.31
  Rupee       74.425              74.43       0.00
  Ringgit     4.152               4.155      +0.07
  Yuan        6.686              6.6915      +0.08
                                                  
  Change so far in 2020                           
  Currency    Latest bid   End 2019       Pct Move
  Japan yen   104.670            108.61      +3.76
  Sing dlr    1.364              1.3444      -1.40
  Taiwan dlr  28.604             30.106      +5.25
  Korean won  1133.700          1156.40      +2.00
  Baht        31.060              29.91      -3.70
  Peso        48.358              50.65      +4.74
  Rupiah      14580.000           13880      -4.80
  Rupee       74.425              71.38      -4.09
  Ringgit     4.152              4.0890      -1.52
  Yuan        6.686              6.9632      +4.14
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
