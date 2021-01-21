Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads Asian currency gains

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
 Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen   103.550     103.52        -0.03
 Sing dlr    1.324       1.3245        +0.03
 Taiwan dlr  27.964      28.415        +1.61
 Korean won  1099.500    1100.3        +0.07
 Baht        29.930      29.98         +0.17
 Peso        48.042      48.05         +0.02
 Rupiah      14020.000   14020         +0.00
 Rupee       73.030      73.03         0.00
 Ringgit     4.033       4.043         +0.25
 Yuan        6.462       6.463         +0.02
                                       
 Change so far in 2021                 
 Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
 Japan yen   103.550     103.24        -0.30
 Sing dlr    1.324       1.3209        -0.24
 Taiwan dlr  27.964      28.483        +1.86
 Korean won  1099.500    1086.20       -1.21
 Baht        29.930      29.96         +0.10
 Peso        48.042      48.01         -0.07
 Rupiah      14020.000   14040         +0.14
 Rupee       73.030      73.07         +0.05
 Ringgit     4.033       4.0400        +0.17
 Yuan        6.462       6.5283        +1.03
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
