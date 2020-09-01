EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads gains as Asian currencies advance

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Change on the day at 0204 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.710 105.89 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3601 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.337 29.526 +0.64 Korean won 1185.500 1187.8 +0.19 Baht 31.030 31.07 +0.13 Peso 48.450 48.48 +0.06 Rupiah 14550.000 14560 +0.07 Rupee 73.610 73.61 0.00 Ringgit 4.153 4.163 +0.24 Yuan 6.832 6.8483 +0.24 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.710 108.61 +2.74 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3444 -0.98 Taiwan dlr 29.337 30.106 +2.62 Korean won 1185.500 1156.40 -2.45 Baht 31.030 29.91 -3.61 Peso 48.450 50.65 +4.54 Rupiah 14550.000 13880 -4.60 Rupee 73.610 71.38 -3.03 Ringgit 4.153 4.0890 -1.54 Yuan 6.832 6.9632 +1.92 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)