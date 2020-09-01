Bonds News
September 1, 2020 / 2:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads gains as Asian currencies advance

2 Min Read

    Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
    
   Change on the day at 0204 GMT                      
   Currency        Latest bid       Previous day  Pct Move
   Japan yen         105.710           105.89      +0.17
   Sing dlr           1.358            1.3601      +0.18
  Taiwan dlr         29.337            29.526      +0.64
  Korean won        1185.500           1187.8      +0.19
     Baht            31.030            31.07       +0.13
     Peso            48.450            48.48       +0.06
    Rupiah          14550.000          14560       +0.07
     Rupee           73.610            73.61        0.00
    Ringgit           4.153            4.163       +0.24
     Yuan             6.832            6.8483      +0.24
                                                      
       Change so far in 2020                          
   Currency        Latest bid         End 2019    Pct Move
   Japan yen         105.710           108.61      +2.74
   Sing dlr           1.358            1.3444      -0.98
  Taiwan dlr         29.337            30.106      +2.62
  Korean won        1185.500          1156.40      -2.45
     Baht            31.030            29.91       -3.61
     Peso            48.450            50.65       +4.54
    Rupiah          14550.000          13880       -4.60
     Rupee           73.610            71.38       -3.03
    Ringgit           4.153            4.0890      -1.54
     Yuan             6.832            6.9632      +1.92
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below