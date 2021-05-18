Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar leads most Asian currencies higher

By Reuters Staff

    May 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.140           109.19      +0.05
  Sing dlr    1.332             1.3351      +0.21
  Taiwan dlr  27.962            28.042      +0.29
  Korean won  1133.400          1134.8      +0.12
  Baht        31.450             31.43      -0.06
  Peso        47.860             47.88      +0.04
  Rupiah      14300.000          14280      -0.14
  Rupee       73.210             73.21       0.00
  Ringgit     4.125              4.129      +0.10
  Yuan        6.433             6.4394      +0.10
                                                 
  Change so far in 2021                          
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.140           103.24      -5.41
  Sing dlr    1.332             1.3209      -0.86
  Taiwan dlr  27.962            28.483      +1.86
  Korean won  1133.400         1086.20      -4.16
  Baht        31.450             29.96      -4.74
  Peso        47.860             48.01      +0.31
  Rupiah      14300.000          14040      -1.82
  Rupee       73.210             73.07      -0.20
  Ringgit     4.125             4.0400      -2.06
  Yuan        6.433             6.5283      +1.48
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
