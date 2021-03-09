Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Tech sell-off hurts S.Korea stocks; most Asian FX fall on rising bond yields

By Shruti Sonal

0 Min Read

    * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
    * South Korean benchmark hits over 2-month low
    * Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield scales a 5-month high

    By Shruti Sonal
    March 9 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell as much as 2%
on Tuesday, as heavyweight technology stocks tracked an
overnight sell-off in their Wall Street peers, while rising bond
yields hurt appetite for most emerging Asian currencies.
    South Korea's benchmark KOSPI fell for a fourth
straight session, hitting its lowest in over two months.
    Samsung Electronics slipped 1.5% and peer SK
Hynix dropped 3.3%, in tandem with a sell-off in
technology-related shares which pushed the Nasdaq into 
correction territory - down 20% from its peak - on Monday.
    Most regional currencies weakened against the dollar, as the
greenback held near a 3-1/2-month high, on the back of higher
bond yields and expectations of faster economic recovery from
the pandemic in the United States.         
    MSCI's emerging market currency index
dropped to a three-month low, with high-yielding currencies hit
hard.
    "Export-led Asian currencies have not taken kindly to
prospects of a more normalised global economy paved by
vaccinations", DBS Bank analysts said in a note.
    The South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit
fell 0.5% each, while the Indonesian rupiah shed 0.4%. 
    Bond yields in the region scaled new peaks, as investors
continued to find refuge in the higher yields and relative
stability offered by Asian junk-rated debt.
    Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield hit a
5-month high, while its Malaysian counterpart hits
its highest levels in a nearly a year. 
    Foreign investors have bought a net $41.5 billion of Chinese
bonds since the start of 2021, already about a third of what
they did in all of last year. Inflows into other emerging Asia
bond markets this year are $2.8 billion, or 61% of last year's
total. 
    On the equities front, the trade-reliant Singapore bourse
 climbed over 1%, while India and Malaysia
added about 0.8% each. 
    Positive cues from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
aided sentiment. Yellen said on Monday that U.S. President Joe
Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package would provide
enough resources to fuel a "very strong" U.S. economic recovery.

    
    Highlights:
    
    ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6 basis points
at 6.817%
    ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Jardine
Matheson Holdings Ltd, Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd
, Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd 
    ** Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

    
    
  Asia stock indexes and                                 
 currencies at   0431 GMT                          
 COUNTRY  FX RIC        FX  FX YTD  INDEX  STOCKS  STOCKS
                     DAILY       %          DAILY   YTD %
                         %                      %  
 Japan               -0.25   -5.40  <.N22   0.96    5.74
                                    5>             
 China    <CNY=CFX   +0.07   +0.08  <.SSE   -0.18   -1.67
          S>                        C>             
 India               +0.14   -0.12  <.NSE    0.82    7.84
                                    I>             
 Indones             -0.35   -2.50  <.JKS   -0.13    4.37
 ia                                 E>             
 Malaysi             -0.46   -2.52  <.KLS    0.79   -0.16
 a                                  E>             
 Philipp             +0.40   -1.08  <.PSI    0.06   -5.31
 ines                               >              
 S.Korea  <KRW=KFT   -0.61   -4.73  <.KS1   -1.10    3.13
          C>                        1>             
 Singapo             +0.01   -2.13  <.STI    1.27    9.36
 re                                 >              
 Taiwan              -0.18   +0.45  <.TWI   -0.08    7.29
                                    I>             
 Thailan             -0.26   -2.88  <.SET    0.00    6.52
 d                                  I>             
 
 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln
Feast.)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up