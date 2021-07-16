EMERGING MARKETS-Thai Baht at 15-mth low as Asian currencies subdued on virus spike

* Baht heads for fifth week of decline * Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia report record COVID-19 cases * Won firms a day after BOK's hawkish signals * Philippine stocks drop after Delta variant detection spurs tighter curbs By Anushka Trivedi July 16 (Reuters) - The Thai baht languished at 15-month lows on Friday, as Asian currencies slipped on concerns over persistently high COVID-19 cases in the region muddying the recovery outlook for the trade and tourism dependant economies. The baht was down 0.3% and set for its fifth straight week of losses with a more than 5% drop over that period. Bangkok stocks have shed almost 4% over the same duration. The Indonesian rupiah, the Philppine peso and the Malaysian ringgit traded flat to 0.1% weaker but losses were capped, as the greenback eased slightly. Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand reported record coronavirus infections again, while the Philippines detected its first Delta variant case as the trade-reliant Southeast Asia continues to be hit hard by virus curbs amid a slow vaccination rate. "Their continued struggles with COVID-19 has negatively impacted sentiment across various asset classes, with most Asian currencies weaker against the dollar on a month-to-date basis," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity. "Southeast Asia needs to demonstrate a strong ability to rein in the Delta variant's spread, which would then serve as the foundation for its economic reopening." Faith in the Thai markets is especially weak after the country's central bank warned of missing annual growth forecasts, as its economy relies heavily on tourism, which analysts believe may not be revived by October as per the government's plan. Defying the gloom, the won edged up 0.2% a day after South Korea's central bank signalled that a rate increase was on the horizon. Several analysts expect a 25 basis points hike by next month or October. Even with rising COVID-19 infections, won is gaining as the country is perceived to be better equipped to contain the outbreak with tighter restrictions and its vaccination programme, said Maybank senior FX strategist Christopher Wong. Among equities, Philippine shares slid 0.5% as authorities reimposed stricter coronavirus measures in some areas. The index was on track to wipe almost 5.5% within two weeks. Malaysian stocks eased 0.3% and were set to end lower for fourth week. HIGHLIGHTS ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield was down around 1.70 basis points at 3.22% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield was down 1.2 basis points at 6.437% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are: GT Capital Holdings Inc down 5.2% and Bloomberry Resorts Corp down 4.9% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.07 -6.09 -0.98 2.04 China -0.06 +0.97 -0.70 1.92 India -0.05 -2.02 -0.20 13.66 Indonesia -0.14 -3.17 0.24 1.38 Malaysia -0.05 -4.35 -0.37 -6.88 Philippines -0.02 -4.29 -0.51 -6.25 S.Korea +0.18 -4.68 -0.28 14.04 Singapore +0.03 -2.45 0.33 10.77 Taiwan -0.35 +1.76 -0.77 21.47 Thailand -0.27 -8.52 0.13 8.60 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)