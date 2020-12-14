Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht dips on suspected c.bank intervention; stocks up on vaccine boost

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

0 Min Read

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I
    * Philippine shares hit near 9-month high
    * Singapore stocks gain ahead of PM's national address 
    * S.Korea lags as surging COVID-19 cases dent sentiment  

    By Shriya Ramakrishnan
    Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Thai baht hovered around the key
30-per-dollar level on Monday with traders reporting suspected
intervention by the central bank, while most Asian stock markets
rose on hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery. 
    The baht, which resumed trade after an extended
weekend, inched down 0.1% to 30.07 against the dollar, and
stayed around those levels, which Thai exporters have urged the
central bank to preserve to maintain competitiveness.
    Last week, Thailand's central bank stepped in to slow
volatility in the currency so it would not affect economic
recovery, after the baht had strengthened to a one-year high of
29 baht per U.S. dollar.
    "When we look at the price action and the amount of FX
reserves the Bank of Thailand has been accumulating on a trend
basis, it would suggest they are amassing U.S. dollars in an
attempt to try to slow down the downside of USD/THB," said
Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research at
Kasikornbank.
    "The impetus behind strengthening of the baht continues to
be the fundamentals of the current account surplus. The only
thing which would probably throw a wrench in the works would be
a COVID-19 outbreak as we had in March."
    In equity markets, Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index
 jumped 1.5% to lead regional gains and the Singapore
dollar firmed, ahead of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's
national address on the COVID-19 situation in the city state.
    Government officials have previously said further easing of
COVID-19 curbs was possible by the end of the year, with only a
handful of local cases reported in recent weeks.
    Indonesian stocks also gained 1%, with investors
looking ahead to the release of November trade figures on
Tuesday for Southeast Asia's largest economy. 
    A Reuters poll expects Indonesia to report another sizable
trade surplus for last month.
    In the Philippines, the peso advanced 0.2% and stocks
 climbed to their highest since Feb. 21, as the central
bank raised its projections for current account and balance of
payments surpluses this year and in 2021.
    South Korea's KOSPI lagged its peers for the day and
the won traded flat to lower on concerns over surging
domestic coronavirus cases. 
    South Korea ordered schools to close from Tuesday in the
capital Seoul and surrounding areas, as the country which had
initial success in controlling COVID-19, now battles a harsh
third wave of infections.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 6.5 basis
points at 6.117%
    ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Keppel
Corporation Ltd up 3.1% at S$5.32, Comfortdelgro
Corporation Ltd up 3.03% at S$1.7, SATS Ltd
up ​2.43% at S$4.21
    ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Security Bank
Corp up 7.17% at 147.9 peso, LT Group Inc up
4.63% at 14 peso, Robinsons Land Corp up ​3.66% at 21.2
peso

 Asia stock indexes and                                          
 currencies at 0424 GMT                                    
 COUNTRY      FX RIC         FX   FX YTD    INDEX  STOCKS  STOCKS
                          DAILY        %            DAILY   YTD %
                              %                         %  
 Japan                    +0.02    +4.44             0.56   13.30
 China                    +0.11    +6.48             0.40   10.18
 India                     0.00    -3.08             0.45   11.56
 Indonesia                -0.07    -1.42             1.02   -4.77
 Malaysia                 +0.05    +1.01             0.51    6.57
 Philippines              +0.15    +5.43             0.72   -6.61
 S.Korea                  -0.04    +6.02             0.10   26.17
 Singapore                +0.14    +0.75             1.47  -11.16
 Taiwan                   +1.00    +6.92            -0.27   18.56
 Thailand                 -0.07    -0.53            -0.09   -6.24
 
 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up