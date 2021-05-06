EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht eases, Indonesian rupiah firms

May 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.340 109.18 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.335 1.3351 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.945 27.96 +0.05 Korean won 1124.500 1122.6 -0.17 Baht 31.160 31.1 -0.19 Peso 47.960 47.96 +0.00 Rupiah 14410.000 14430 +0.14 Rupee 73.910 73.91 0.00 Ringgit 4.117 4.115 -0.05 Yuan 6.479 6.4745 -0.07 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.340 103.24 -5.58 Sing dlr 1.335 1.3209 -1.04 Taiwan dlr 27.945 28.483 +1.93 Korean won 1124.500 1086.20 -3.41 Baht 31.160 29.96 -3.85 Peso 47.960 48.01 +0.10 Rupiah 14410.000 14040 -2.57 Rupee 73.910 73.07 -1.14 Ringgit 4.117 4.0200 -2.36 Yuan 6.479 6.5283 +0.76 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)