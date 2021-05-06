Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht eases, Indonesian rupiah firms

By Reuters Staff

    May 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                               
  Currency           Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen    109.340                 109.18       -0.15
  Sing dlr     1.335                   1.3351       +0.02
  Taiwan dlr   27.945                   27.96       +0.05
  Korean won   1124.500                1122.6       -0.17
  Baht         31.160                    31.1       -0.19
  Peso         47.960                   47.96       +0.00
  Rupiah       14410.000                14430       +0.14
  Rupee        73.910                   73.91        0.00
  Ringgit      4.117                    4.115       -0.05
  Yuan         6.479                   6.4745       -0.07
                                                         
  Change so far in 2021                                  
  Currency     Latest bid        End 2020        Pct Move
  Japan yen    109.340                 103.24       -5.58
  Sing dlr     1.335                   1.3209       -1.04
  Taiwan dlr   27.945                  28.483       +1.93
  Korean won   1124.500               1086.20       -3.41
  Baht         31.160                   29.96       -3.85
  Peso         47.960                   48.01       +0.10
  Rupiah       14410.000                14040       -2.57
  Rupee        73.910                   73.07       -1.14
  Ringgit      4.117                   4.0200       -2.36
  Yuan         6.479                   6.5283       +0.76
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
