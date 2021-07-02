Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah at multi-month lows as virus curbs weigh

By Soumyajit Saha

    * Indonesia promises to lift social aid, health spending
    * Philippine shares set to rise 0.7% for week 
    July 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht languished at its lowest
in more than 13 months on Friday, while the Indonesian rupiah
weakened to a 2-1/2-month trough, weighed down by rising
coronavirus infections and an unrelenting U.S. dollar.
    Ahead of a closely watched U.S. labour report, the dollar
was lodged at a 15-month high against the yen, on bets that a
solid rise in jobs would further embolden the Federal Reserve's
recent hawkish lean.
    The baht weakened as much as 0.4% to its lowest
since May 2020, while Thai stocks dropped 0.8% to
register their tenth session in negative territory in twelve.
    
     
    Thailand reported its third straight day of record COVID-19
deaths with 61 fatalities, even though it has imposed
restrictions around capital Bangkok and other regions to curb
the spread of the virus.
    "The current outbreak combined with the new semi-lockdown
measures recently imposed will continue to have a significant
negative effect on domestic demand and stall the economic
recovery," Bank of America said in a note to clients.
    A private industry group earlier said the tourism-reliant
economy lost 550,000 jobs in the sector over the second quarter.

    Indonesia's rupiah was at its weakest since
mid-April, after the country announced emergency measures,
including movement restrictions, to combat a COVID-19 spike.

    The country said it would increase spending on social
assistance and healthcare in response to the rise in cases and
to soften the blow on the economy as curbs kick in.
    Against the backdrop of weaker emerging Asian currencies,
the Philippine peso strengthened from a near one-year low
hit in the previous session.
    Philippine shares extended gains to hit a more than
four-month high, a day after the country reported here
 a fall in unemployment, and the benchmark stock index was set
to rise 0.7% for the week.
    Singapore stocks also advanced, as local media quoted
the health minister as saying that the city-state would further
ease COVID-19 curbs from July 12, with cases falling.

    Elsewhere, South Korea's consumer inflation stayed above 2%
in June for the third consecutive month, adding pressure on
policymakers to hike interest rates sooner rather than later.


HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.2 basis points
at 6.636%​​
** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.3 basis points
at 3.261%​​                               
    
  Asia stock indexes and                                        
 currencies at   0526 GMT                                 
 COUNTRY      FX RIC          FX     FX    INDEX  STOCKS  STOCKS
                           DAILY  YTD %            DAILY   YTD %
                               %                       %  
 Japan                     -0.05  -7.46             0.25    4.86
 China                     -0.11  +0.79            -1.72    1.56
 India                     -0.13  -2.13            -0.09   12.04
 Indonesia                 -0.28  -3.44             0.44    0.90
 Malaysia                  -0.11  -3.39            -0.21   -5.91
 Philippines               +0.39  -2.38             0.55   -1.93
 S.Korea                   -0.11  -4.25            -0.06   14.15
 Singapore                 -0.07  -2.13             0.12    9.99
 Taiwan                    -0.25  +1.82             0.05   20.30
 Thailand                  -0.31  -6.81            -0.62    9.28
 
    
 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
