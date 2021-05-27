EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah gain; most Asian currencies flat

May 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.060 109.14 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3249 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.800 27.821 +0.08 Korean won 1118.600 1116.9 -0.15 Baht 31.310 31.35 +0.13 Peso 48.115 48.17 +0.11 Rupiah 14305.000 14325 +0.14 Rupee 72.770 72.77 +0.00 Ringgit 4.141 4.14 -0.02 Yuan 6.389 6.3915 +0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.060 103.24 -5.34 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3209 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 27.800 28.483 +2.46 Korean won 1118.600 1086.20 -2.90 Baht 31.310 29.96 -4.31 Peso 48.115 48.01 -0.22 Rupiah 14305.000 14040 -1.85 Rupee 72.770 73.07 +0.41 Ringgit 4.141 4.0400 -2.44 Yuan 6.389 6.5283 +2.19 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)