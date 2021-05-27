Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah gain; most Asian currencies flat

By Reuters Staff

    May 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT.
    
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen    109.060        109.14   +0.07
  Sing dlr     1.324          1.3249   +0.07
  Taiwan dlr   27.800         27.821   +0.08
  Korean won   1118.600       1116.9   -0.15
  Baht         31.310          31.35   +0.13
  Peso         48.115          48.17   +0.11
  Rupiah       14305.000       14325   +0.14
  Rupee        72.770          72.77   +0.00
  Ringgit      4.141            4.14   -0.02
  Yuan         6.389          6.3915   +0.04
                                            
  Change so                                 
 far in 2021                          
  Currency     Latest bid   End 2020     Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen    109.060        103.24   -5.34
  Sing dlr     1.324          1.3209   -0.23
  Taiwan dlr   27.800         28.483   +2.46
  Korean won   1118.600      1086.20   -2.90
  Baht         31.310          29.96   -4.31
  Peso         48.115          48.01   -0.22
  Rupiah       14305.000       14040   -1.85
  Rupee        72.770          73.07   +0.41
  Ringgit      4.141          4.0400   -2.44
  Yuan         6.389          6.5283   +2.19
 
 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)
