Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asian currencies higher

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    April 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

  Currency     Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.260            109.24       -0.02
  Sing dlr    1.340              1.3405       +0.05
  Taiwan dlr  28.412              28.43       +0.06
  Korean won  1116.000           1117.2       +0.11
  Baht        31.380              31.46       +0.25
  Peso        48.590              48.56       -0.06
  Rupiah      14530.000           14530        0.00
  Rupee       74.590              74.59        0.00
  Ringgit     4.134               4.136       +0.05
  Yuan        6.550              6.5516       +0.02
                                                   
  Change so far in 2021                            
  Currency    Latest bid   End 2020        Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.260            103.24       -5.51
  Sing dlr    1.340              1.3209       -1.41
  Taiwan dlr  28.412             28.483       +0.25
  Korean won  1116.000          1086.20       -2.67
  Baht        31.380              29.96       -4.53
  Peso        48.590              48.01       -1.19
  Rupiah      14530.000           14040       -3.37
  Rupee       74.590              73.07       -2.04
  Ringgit     4.134              4.0400       -2.27
  Yuan        6.550              6.5283       -0.33
 
 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
