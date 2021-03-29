Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads losses among Asia's currencies

By Reuters Staff

    March 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.550           109.64     +0.08
  Sing dlr    1.346             1.3452     -0.05
  Taiwan dlr  28.570            28.602     +0.11
  Korean won  1132.100          1129.3     -0.25
  Baht        31.180             31.05     -0.42
  Peso        48.480             48.41     -0.14
  Rupiah      14425.000          14410     -0.10
  Ringgit     4.147             4.1445     -0.06
  Yuan        6.543             6.5418     -0.02
                                                
  Change so far in 2021                         
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.550           103.24     -5.76
  Sing dlr    1.346             1.3209     -1.86
  Taiwan dlr  28.570            28.483     -0.30
  Korean won  1132.100         1086.20     -4.05
  Baht        31.180             29.96     -3.91
  Peso        48.480             48.01     -0.97
  Rupiah      14425.000          14040     -2.67
  Rupee       72.510             73.07     +0.77
  Ringgit     4.147             4.0400     -2.58
  Yuan        6.543             6.5283     -0.23
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
