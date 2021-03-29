EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads losses among Asia's currencies

March 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.550 109.64 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3452 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 28.570 28.602 +0.11 Korean won 1132.100 1129.3 -0.25 Baht 31.180 31.05 -0.42 Peso 48.480 48.41 -0.14 Rupiah 14425.000 14410 -0.10 Ringgit 4.147 4.1445 -0.06 Yuan 6.543 6.5418 -0.02 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.550 103.24 -5.76 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.86 Taiwan dlr 28.570 28.483 -0.30 Korean won 1132.100 1086.20 -4.05 Baht 31.180 29.96 -3.91 Peso 48.480 48.01 -0.97 Rupiah 14425.000 14040 -2.67 Rupee 72.510 73.07 +0.77 Ringgit 4.147 4.0400 -2.58 Yuan 6.543 6.5283 -0.23 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)