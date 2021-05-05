EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, shares fall ahead of BoT review; Indian stocks firm

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * BoT decision due around 0700 GMT * Indonesia Q1 GDP -0.74% * India cenbank announces support measures * SG shares slump for fourth day By Anushka Trivedi May 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht eased while shares tumbled almost 2% ahead of the central bank's policy review on Wednesday, while Indian equities jumped as the country's central bank announced measures for lenders and small businesses amid a devastating COVID-19 wave. In a data-packed day for Asia, most currencies traded flat to higher against the U.S. dollar, while Philippines and Singapore shares slid and Taiwan's were up 0.5%. Trading volumes were thin due to holidays in major finance hubs China and Japan. The baht fell 0.2% and shares declined to their worst day in three-months on resuming trade after holidays this week as the trade-and-tourism-reliant economy battles a deadly wave of COVID-19 infections. The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is expected to leave its key rate at a record low of 0.50%, with analysts widely forecasting no change to rates for the rest of the year but the central bank is expected to provide fiscal support measures such as buying government bonds. The baht, already Asia's worst performing currency this year, is expected to remain weak in the coming months considering the pressure to its current account from a disruption to exports, Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM said. "Ultimately, a weaker baht would serve as a tailwind once foreign tourism can be restored to bolster its economic recovery." Financials lifted India's NSE Nifty 50 0.6% as the central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, in an unscheduled address, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to provide fresh debt moratoriums to some small borrowers. Businesses in India have been hit hard by the new round of lockdowns over the past month to curb the spread of the virus just as many were inching back to normalcy from the nationwide lockdown last year. The Indian rupee was little changed at 73.84 per dollar. The Indonesian rupiah pared early losses to trade flat as the Southeast Asia's largest economy reported a 0.74% contraction in the first-quarter, in line with forecasts and moderating from a sharper drop in the previous quarter. Singapore shares lost 0.9%, slumping for fourth day as the city-state's COVID-19 crisis escalated on recording locally acquired cases of coronavirus variants which led to tighter curbs. Financial markets in South Korea were shut due to a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS ** India 10-YR benchmark yield dips to 6.0062% ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 2 basis points at 1.65% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust down 3.9% and Singapore Airlines Ltd down 2.6% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0433 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % % Japan +0.03 -5.54 0.00 4.99 India +0.08 -0.98 0.46 4.16 Indonesia +0.00 -2.67 0.20 -0.05 Malaysia +0.17 -2.26 -0.12 -2.51 Philippines +0.02 +0.04 -0.40 -11.29 Singapore +0.09 -1.04 -0.85 10.84 Taiwan +0.03 +1.93 0.60 15.63 Thailand -0.16 -3.94 -1.37 7.74 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)