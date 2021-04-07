Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, South Korea's won lead Asia's currencies higher

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    April 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.670           109.74       +0.06
  Sing dlr    1.338             1.3387       +0.06
  Taiwan dlr  28.440            28.486       +0.16
  Korean won  1116.500          1119.6       +0.28
  Baht        31.250             31.39       +0.45
  Peso        48.530             48.57       +0.08
  Rupiah      14470.000          14500       +0.21
  Rupee       73.430             73.43        0.00
  Ringgit     4.124               4.13       +0.15
  Yuan        6.540             6.5409       +0.01
                                                  
  Change so far in 2021                           
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020        Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.670           103.24       -5.86
  Sing dlr    1.338             1.3209       -1.27
  Taiwan dlr  28.440            28.483       +0.15
  Korean won  1116.500         1086.20       -2.71
  Baht        31.250             29.96       -4.13
  Peso        48.530             48.01       -1.07
  Rupiah      14470.000          14040       -2.97
  Rupee       73.430             73.07       -0.50
  Ringgit     4.124             4.0400       -2.04
  Yuan        6.540             6.5283       -0.18
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up