Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht weakens, Singapore stocks fall on virus fears

By Soumyajit Saha

0 Min Read

    * Thai stocks snap eight sessions of losses
    * Indonesian rupiah falls to over two-month low
    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
    * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

    By Soumyajit Saha
    June 29 (Reuters) - The Thai baht remained near a 13-month
low on Tuesday, while Singapore stocks dropped to their lowest
in over a month, as concerns about the economic impact of rising
novel coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia hurt sentiment.
    The baht broke the 32-level against the U.S. dollar
for the first time since May 2020, as the tourism-reliant
economy struggled against the country's worst virus outbreak.
    The Thai central bank said on Tuesday it is considering
adjusting the foreign exchange regulatory framework to help the
economy better cope with volatility, a day after predicting the
economy to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of
2023.
 
    
    A surge in the region's cases also hurt Singapore stocks
, which snapped a three-day winning streak to drop to
their lowest level since May 17.
    "Another wave of viral infections is hurting sentiment in
Southeast Asia... with Singapore still under quasi lockdown a
lot of institutional investors are turning bearish, and retail
investors are following the signal," said Margaret Yang, a forex
strategist with IG Group.
    Indonesia's rupiah slid to its weakest level in over
two months as it faced a virus resurgence that the Red Cross
said had put the country on the "edge of a COVID-19
catastrophe".
    Singapore-based Strait Times newspaper reported, citing
sources, that Indonesia plans to impose stricter restrictions
from Wednesday.
    Regional currencies were also pressured by a stronger U.S.
dollar that hovered just below a two-month peak, as investors
awaited a U.S. jobs report on Friday that could influence the
Federal Reserve's view on stimulus tapering.
    Meanwhile, Vietnam stocks hit a record high after
data showed the nation's economic growth accelerated in the
second quarter of the year, while its trade deficit narrowed.

    Thai stocks were also higher after eight straight
sessions of losses, while Philippine shares rose to their
highest in nearly two weeks.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.1 basis
points at 6.602%
    ** Top losers on the Singapore index include Genting
Singapore Ltd down -2.92% and Keppel Corp
down -2.86%           

  Asia stock indexes and                                        
 currencies at   0728 GMT                                 
 COUNTRY      FX RIC          FX     FX    INDEX  STOCKS  STOCKS
                           DAILY  YTD %            DAILY   YTD %
                               %                       %  
 Japan                     -0.05  -6.71            -0.81    4.99
 China                     -0.04  +1.07            -0.92    2.88
 India                     -0.05  -1.57            -0.33   12.74
 Indonesia                 -0.21  -2.97             0.05   -0.61
 Malaysia                  -0.17  -3.13             0.21   -4.87
 Philippines               +0.15  -1.15             0.27   -2.56
 S.Korea                   +0.16  -3.75            -0.46   14.38
 Singapore                 -0.03  -1.66            -0.87    9.00
 Taiwan                    +0.06  +2.12             0.04   19.45
 Thailand                  -0.19  -6.38             0.46    9.46
                

    
 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up