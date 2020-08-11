EMERGING MARKETS-Thai, South Korean stocks hold to growth hopes, Singapore slips

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Singapore facing biggest recession in its history * U.S.-China trade talks on Aug. 15 * South Korean stocks gain for seventh straight session By Nikhil Nainan Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thailand and South Korea led gains for most of Asia's emerging currency and stock markets on Tuesday, bolstered by recent signs of an improving economic landscape in China and further heavy inflows of foreign capital. In Bangkok, shares climbed 1.6%, while in Seoul investors shrugged off initial export data for August that showed double-digit falls to gain for a seventh straight session. U.S. President Donald Trump fuelled further tensions with Beijing last week with his sweeping bans on U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of social video platform TikTok and messaging app WeChat. But markets across Asia have proven relatively sanguine ahead of an update on the Phase 1 trade deal by the two sides this weekend. "Despite a rather direct attack on Chinese social media companies, TikTok and WeChat - now facing a ban in US after Trump's executive order - the sense is that commercial solutions may avert a political collision," Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note. They also argued that U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, while likely to draw some retaliation, may avert an all-out confrontation with China. On the ground, the world's second-biggest economy is showing encouraging signs of recovery after emerging from coronavirus-led lockdowns earlier than most, but data across the region makes for a grim reading. Singapore's second-quarter gross domestic product plunged by 42.9% from the prior quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, in a contraction that was sharper than previously thought. The city-state also warned of a slow recovery and Barnabas Gan, an economist at UOB, warned that "brewing geopolitical and trade tensions in the background, are key drags to Singapore's recovery" in the second half. Catching up after a holiday on Monday, the stock market , lost momentum by the afternoon and dipped into the red, falling 0.9%. With global trading volumes subdued by summer holidays in New York and London, most currencies also inched higher against the dollar. The absence of fresh U.S.-China flashpoints overnight helped the mood as investors awaited talks between Beijing and Washington on Saturday over their trade deal. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Keppel Corp was Singapore's top loser, sliding 10.6% after Temasek abandoned its $3 billion conditional offer for the conglomerate ** South Korean shares up 7.5% this month ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields down 8.1 basis points to 5.234% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.24 +2.26 1.88 -3.83 China +0.06 +0.07 -1.22 9.43 India +0.06 -4.63 0.27 -7.13 Indonesia -0.38 -5.22 0.69 -17.56 Malaysia -0.14 -2.62 -0.10 -1.18 Philippines +0.13 +3.38 0.39 -23.82 S.Korea +0.00 -2.46 1.35 10.06 Singapore -0.01 -2.13 -0.85 -21.69 Taiwan +0.39 +2.38 -0.88 6.53 Thailand +0.00 -3.89 1.57 -15.01 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)