Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks slide after protests as virus concerns dominate

By Shashwat Awasthi

    June 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's stock market led losses of
more than 1% across Asia on Monday after another series of
anti-government protests over the weekend in Bangkok added to
concerns over rising coronavirus case numbers.
    Thousands of anti-government protesters called for an end to
coups in Thailand on Friday and once again demanded the
resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, as months of
protests fuel rumours of a military takeover.    
    The stock index in Bangkok, among the region's most
exposed to further global restrictions on travel due to its
dependence on tourism, snapped a three-day winning run to drop
as much as 1.3%.
    "The market could reverse into a risk-off mindset easily
given recent strong performances in Thai assets," said Poon
Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, putting the
emphasis on coronavirus risks over those from the protests.
    "I think taking profits are the major force today," he
added.
    Stock markets in Singapore, South Korea and
Taiwan all slid more than 1% as investors booked profits
at the end of a stellar month driven by hopes of swift
distribution of COVID-19 vaccines next year.
    A surge in regional virus cases, however, was led by record
infections in Indonesia and Jakarta stocks dropped as
much as 0.7%, putting them on track for their worst day in more
than two weeks. The rupiah eased after three straight
days of gains.
    Many regional markets were set to record their best monthly
performance in years as positive efficacy data from three
separate COVID-19 vaccine trials and hopes of more central bank
stimulus supported expectations of an economic rebound.
    Signs of a recovery were strengthened by data that showed
China's November factory activity expanded at the fastest pace
in more than three years, pushing Chinese shares to
their highest since mid-July.
    "Vaccines offer the promise that the major disruptions of
the pandemic will fade from the scene in 2021," Frederic
Neumann, co-head of Asian Economics Research at HSBC, wrote.
    "Central bankers have signalled greater tolerance for
'inflation overshoots' than in the past. Potential fiscal
constraints and the lasting scars from an unprecedented growth
disruption surely point to a continuation of loose policies."
    Trading in most regional currencies was muted, even as the
U.S. dollar plumbed more than two-year lows.
    
