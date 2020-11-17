EMERGING MARKETS-Thailand, Indonesia stocks lead modest Asian gains on vaccine news

* Thai baht inches up ahead of central bank meeting * Thailand, Indonesia up over 1% * Top Glove slides 10%, weighs on Malaysian shares Nov 17 (Reuters) - Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore climbed around 1% on Tuesday, leading more muted gains across Asian stock markets on promising news of another COVID-19 vaccine as the pandemic spreads and threatens to wreck the region's recovery. Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection, becoming the second U.S. company after Pfizer last week to report promising results in trials. "We remain cautious of the ever increasing cases of COVID-19 even as vaccine hopes dominate market sentiments for now," Maybank analysts wrote in a note. Stocks in Jakarta were at their highest since March, and Singapore since mid-June. The stock markets of both countries' have seen strong gains so far in November on Joe Biden's U.S. presidential election win and vaccine developments. In Malaysia, sharp losses by Top Glove Corp held back broader gains. The glove maker fell 10% after tighter movement curbs in an area where its dormitories are located will impact about 15% of its total factory workforce. Currencies in the region made broad gains against the U.S. dollar, as appetite for the greenback was hindered by some U.S. states stepping up restrictions to counter the spread of the virus, and by the lack of cooperation Biden has received from the Trump administration for a transition of government. The Thai baht rose 0.3% ahead of Wednesday's central bank meeting. Economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Thailand to keep its policy rate at a record low. The Indonesian rupiah was up 0.4%, with economists expecting the country's central bank to keep rates unchanged as well, underpinning the appeal of its high-yielding local bond market. The yield on its benchmark 10-year bonds fell 6.7 basis points to 6.214%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore shares up over 14% so far in November, and Indonesia over 8% ** Singapore Airlines Ltd led gains in the city-state Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0643 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.06 +3.93 0.42 9.97 China +0.27 +6.06 -0.64 9.03 India +0.07 -4.25 0.37 5.41 Indonesia +0.43 -1.14 1.03 -11.88 Malaysia +0.26 -0.38 0.28 0.97 Philippines -0.17 +4.97 0.59 -10.95 S.Korea +0.24 +4.50 -0.15 15.54 Singapore +0.07 +0.00 0.91 -13.95 Taiwan +1.09 +5.64 0.30 13.30 Thailand +0.30 -0.83 1.09 -13.55 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Anil D'Silva)