REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-Extended COVID-19 curbs dent Malaysia shares as broader market drops

(Corrects date) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * S. Korea won, stocks halt rally * Indonesia rupiah eases; benchmark bond yield rises * Philippines, Indonesia shares drop 1% * China markets to resume trade on Feb.18 By Anushka Trivedi Feb 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares slid on Wednesday as COVID-19 curbs were extended in some parts of the country, while Taiwan markets defied the broader downturn with the local dollar and stocks rising on the resumption of trade after the Lunar New Year holiday. Malaysia's stock index fell 0.6%, its worst day in almost two-weeks, as restrictions here in three states and the Kuala Lumpur territory were extended to March 4, despite a vaccination drive announced on Tuesday. Analysts at CGS-CIMB Securities forecast "hiccups" in implementing the vaccine programme that aims to cover at least 80% of its 32 million people within a year. "Among the concerns are that the number of vaccine doses may not be sufficient to meet the tight deadline," they wrote. Most Asian markets were hobbled by a buoyant dollar, which benefited from benchmark ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rising to their highest in a year on expectations of a stimulus-led economic recovery and lift-off in inflation. Recent stock market gains in the Philippines, South Korea and Indonesia unwound as they fell more than 1% while their respective currencies,, eased. The rupiah hit its lowest since Feb. 5 on bond outflows as a likely rate cut at the Bank Indonesia's (BI) meeting on Thursday loomed. Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields jumped 8 basis points to 6.364%​​. Analysts, however, cautioned that if losses in the rupiah were to continue due to rising U.S. yields, it could prompt the central bank to stand pat as BI has cautioned that maintaining the currency's stability would be its top priority. South Korea's won and stocks closed 0.7% and 0.9% lower, respectively, ending a multi-day rally in both as COVID-19 cases in the country hit a 39-day high. Taiwan's dollar surged and stocks jumped 3.5% to be the outliers after a week-long holiday. China's financial markets were closed for a holiday and will resume trading on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up almost 11.60 basis points at 1.183% ** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index: Axiata Group Bhd and PETRONAS Chemicals Group Bhd PCGB.KL, down about 3% each ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index: Planet Properindo Jaya PT down 9.8% and MD Pictures Tbk PT down 7% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0726 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.00 -2.64 -0.58 10.38 India -0.23 +0.30 -0.13 9.38 Indonesia -0.50 +0.36 -1.02 4.16 Malaysia -0.25 -0.45 -0.47 -1.76 Philippines +0.02 -0.62 -1.10 -2.43 S.Korea -0.67 -1.92 -0.93 9.06 Singapore -0.17 -0.65 -0.33 2.87 Taiwan +1.58 +1.91 3.54 11.06 Thailand -0.43 -0.13 -0.20 4.88 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)